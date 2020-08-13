Rip Curl E-Pro Men and Women Semi-Finalists Decided

It was an action-packed quarter-final showdown in the inaugural Rip Curl E-Pro, as the surfers started dropping some of their best clips to advance.

Shane Sykes from Salt Rock was the winner against Luke Slijpen from Llandudno in the first encounter, with power moves against power moves. Sykes emerged just ahead to go to the semifinals.

In a close heat, it was St Francis Bay surfer Dale Staples up against JBay local Steven Sawyer, battling it out on the right-hand point breaks of their respective hometowns.

Their heat was full of barrels and carves, and it was the natural footer Staples who won against the former world longboarding champion goofy-footer Sawyer.

Josh Redman’s barrels got the nod over Gavin Roberts carves, and Chad Du Toit’s barrel just outpointed Davey Van Zyl’s entry.

In the women’s quarters, it was also a very close round of heats. In the first heat, it was Zoe Steyn and Sophie Bell who advanced, along with Faye Zoetmulder and Ceara Knight from their heat, with the four girls making up the semifinals.

