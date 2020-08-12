fbpx

Kareedouw is a provincial finalist in the 2020 Kwela Town of the Year competition

Kareedouw is a provincial finalist in the 2020 Kwela Town of the Year competition
Jeffreys Bay 12 August 2020

Kareedouw, situated in Kouga’s neighbouring municipality Koukamma, is the East Cape finalist in the 2020 Kwêla Town of the Year competition.

Nestled in-between the Tsitsikamma and Suuranys Mountains, Kareedouw is a quaint town that serves the surrounding farming community.

Popular activities are 4×4 trips through the Suurveld, Kouga and Baviaanskloof Wilderness areas, canoe trips on the Kouga River, camping and hiking trails.

Kouga residents are urged to throw their support behind the town.

Jeffreys Bay was the Kwela Town of the Year in 2018.

Voting is currently under way for this year’s competition.

To cast your vote simply SMS the full town name, Kareedouw, to 33157.

SMS’s cost R1, 50 each and a maximum of 30 SMS’s per cell phone number will be counted.

Voting closes at 12 noon on Friday, 14 August.

The national winner will be announced on 30 August.

Photo: Wikipedia

