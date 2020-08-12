fbpx

Incumbent DA Provincial Leader and Chairperson nominated unopposed

Eastern Cape 12 August 2020

The members of the Democratic Alliance in the Eastern Cape have shown faith in the current leadership by nominating unopposed Nelson Mandela Bay Councillor, Nqaba Bhanga, as Provincial Leader and Member of Parliament Andrew Whitfield, as Provincial Chairperson.

This announcement follows an open and democratic nomination process.

“The decision by our members to re-elect the incumbent Provincial Leader and Provincial Chairperson is not only an endorsement of their leadership, but also a confirmation that the party is in good hands in the Eastern Cape,” said spokesperson Mlindi Nhanha.

“These two young leaders took the reigns in 2017 after a solid foundation had been laid over many years by predecessors Eddie Trent and Athol Trollip.”

The DA in the Eastern Cape will make history by hosting South Africa’s first-ever virtual political congress on 29 August.

The re-election of the Provincial Leader and Provincial Chairperson will be confirmed at the congress, but the elections of two Deputy Provincial Leaders and three Deputy Provincial Chairpersons will also take place.

The nominations for Deputy Provincial Leader are:

Bobby Stevenson, Terence Fritz, Chantel King and Dharmesh Dhaya.

The nominations for Deputy Provincial Chairperson are:

Marshall von Buchenroder, Yusuf Cassim, Vicky Knoetze and Wonga Potwana.

