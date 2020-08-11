Local surfers represent in Rip Curl E-Pro Surf contest

For South African surf fans, the action was fast and exciting for Round 4 of the men and Round 1 of the women’s events at the Rip Curl E-Pro online surf tournament.

The judges had to dig deep, and the voting public showed their support with their votes, making it the most exciting day so far in this inaugural online surfing tournament.

In the men’s elimination round four, it was superior wave selection, and barrel riding that saw surfers like Shane Sykes and Dale Staples win their heats.

Davey Van Zyl and Gavin Roberts had combinations of east coast tubes and power moves to advance through to the quarters.

Some of these tube rides, including Staple’s massive West Coast tube, will be in the running for the Red Bull Best Tube specialty prize and the R10,000 prizemoney.

Other surfers making it through this round of our first online surfing event was Chad Du Toit and Josh Redman from Durban and Steven Sawyer (JBay) and Luke Slijpen from Llandudno.

Then it was time for the ladies to make their first appearance at this event.

Recognising Women’s Day, and top contestants from the region as well as entries from Supertubes, the Kouga Municipality showed their support of the women’s contest by co-sponsoring it.

It was apt that both Faye Zoetmulder from St Francis Bay and Kai Woolf from JBay advanced through their first-round heat.

The two goofy-footed surfers (right-foot forward) displayed some excellent surfing at Supertubes in Jeffreys Bay.

They progressed through to the second round, along with Zoe Steyn and Tayla De Coning, both from East London, Sophie Bell from Salt Rock and Ceara Knight from Scarborough.

The Rip Curl E-Pro South Africa has been an exciting platform for some of the best surfers in the country to display their best surfing. It has sparked interest in the sport in a time when events cannot be held.

The Rip Curl E-Pro is supported by Shaka Surf, the online surf store selling beautiful but practical surfboard fins made from recycled material, as well as eco-friendly surfboard traction and all-natural sunscreen.

For full results of men’s round four and women’s round one please go to @surfopenleague Instagram account.

Results can also be found on the event Facebook page.

Event website – https://www.surfwebseries.com/