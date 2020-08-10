Photo of the day – Storm clouds at Cape St Francis

A number of cold fronts have been brushing past the South African coastline over the past few weeks with sadly very little rain falling in the catchment areas.

With the storage dams that feed the towns of Jeffreys Bay and St Francis Bay nearing zero capacity it is fortunate that the Kouga Municipality is busy connecting additional borehole water to the system.

Local photographer Clive Wright took this magnificent image of storm clouds at Cape St Francis.

Fresh to strong wind is expected today and is expected to die down later. No rain is being forecast.