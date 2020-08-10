Man shot dead in Humansdorp

A man was shot and killed in Kruisfontein in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Police received an anonymous phone call around 02.30 am that reported a shooting in progress near Searle Street.

When the Police arrived at the scene they found the lifeless body of an unknown man with several gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the victim who is believed to have been in his twenties.

He was wearing a pair of black trousers and a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Warrant Officer Zuan Nepgen at the Humansdorp Police Station.

A murder docket has been opened.

26 murders took place in Humansdorp from April 2019 – March 2020 according to the latest crime stats released by the South African Police.

There were a total of 413 contact crimes in the town, an increase of 11 % over the previous reporting period.