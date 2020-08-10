Coco Ho and Filipe Toledo win the Rumble at the Ranch

Coco Ho (HAW) and Filipe Toledo (BRA) have won the Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Rumble At The Ranch, a one-day, winner-take-all surf event held at the Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California.

16 of the world’s best surfers paired up for the first-ever mixed tag team event, with prize money going to charity.

Inspired performances from Ho and Toledo saw them defeat Olympic qualifiers Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) and Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) to take the event title thanks to a near-perfect wave from Toledo (9.67 out of a possible 10) and the highest scoring wave of the day.

Ho and Toledo powered through the draw to reach the Final, defeating Alyssa Spencer (USA) and Kolohe Andino (USA) in the Quarterfinals, and then eliminating Sage Erickson (USA) and the 11X WSL Champion Kelly Slater (USA) in the Semifinals.

Igarashi and Weston-Webb dominated their opening match-ups, with two of the highest heat totals of the day, sending home Lakey Peterson (USA) and Griffin Colapinto (USA) in the Quarterfinals, followed by Caroline Marks (USA) and Adriano de Souza (USA) in the Semifinal.

However, the pair fell short in the Final and weren’t able to post the excellent-range scores required to take the win.

Final Results

1: Coco Ho and Filipe Toledo (16.24)

2: Tatiana Weston-Webb and Kanoa Igarashi (14.63)

Semifinal Results

SF 1: Coco Ho and Filipe Toledo (15.96) def. Sage Erickson and Kelly Slater (10.33)

SF 2: Tatiana Weston-Webb and Kanoa Igarashi (16.50) def. Caroline Marks and Adriano de Souza (16.17)

Quarterfinal Results

QF 1: Coco Ho and Filipe Toledo (14.07) def. Alyssa Spencer and Kolohe Andino (11.34)

QF 2: Sage Erickson and Kelly Slater (14.32) def. Carissa Moore and Seth Moniz (13.70)

QF 3: Caroline Marks and Adriano de Souza (15.60) def. Kirra Pinkerton and Conner Coffin (10.20)

QF 4: Tatiana Weston-Webb and Kanoa Igarashi (16.03) def. Lakey Peterson and Griffin Colapinto (15.87)