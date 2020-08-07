New vehicles for Kouga Lifeguards and Disaster Management

As the Tourism industry slowly but surely re-opens, Kouga Municipality has set the wheels in motion to welcome visitors back to its swimming beaches this coming festive season.
A new 4×4 bakkie and quad bike have been purchased for the municipality’s lifeguards.
“The lifeguards work over a wide area, covering swimming areas all the way from Oyster Bay to the Gamtoos Mouth,” Kouga Community Services Portfolio Councillor Daniel Benson said.
“There are also times when they have to respond to emergencies that happen away from the main swimming areas.
“The new vehicles will help to improve their response time in these instances.”
He said the safety of Kouga’s beaches was a big draw card for tourists and that the municipality would continue its efforts to strengthen its lifeguard section year on year.
A new 4×4 bakkie has also been procured for Kouga’s Disaster Management section.
“This section’s old bakkie is still in working order and will also be used for the lifeguard section when necessary.”