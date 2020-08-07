fbpx

New vehicles for Kouga Lifeguards and Disaster Management

New vehicles for Kouga Lifeguards and Disaster Management
Jeffreys Bay 7 August 2020

As the Tourism industry slowly but surely re-opens, Kouga Municipality has set the wheels in motion to welcome visitors back to its swimming beaches this coming festive season.

A new 4×4 bakkie and quad bike have been purchased for the municipality’s lifeguards.

“The lifeguards work over a wide area, covering swimming areas all the way from Oyster Bay to the Gamtoos Mouth,” Kouga Community Services Portfolio Councillor Daniel Benson said.

“There are also times when they have to respond to emergencies that happen away from the main swimming areas.

“The new vehicles will help to improve their response time in these instances.”

Article continues below...

He said the safety of Kouga’s beaches was a big draw card for tourists and that the municipality would continue its efforts to strengthen its lifeguard section year on year.

A new 4×4 bakkie has also been procured for Kouga’s Disaster Management section.

“This section’s old bakkie is still in working order and will also be used for the lifeguard section when necessary.”

Related Posts

Register for subsidized Municipal services

HOUSEHOLDS with a combined monthly income of R 3 000 or less have been invited to register for municipal service…

14 Feb 2017
Sewage pump stations upgraded in Jeffreys Bay

Four sewerage pump stations at Jeffreys Bay have been upgraded at a cost of R17,5-million. The upgraded stations were handed…

26 May 2015
Geysers to be turned off remotely for three hours a day

Eskom will be switching off geysers for longer during the winter months as part of its efforts to minimise the…

09 Jul 2019
Council to tighten reins on illegal signage

THE Kouga Council will be tightening the reins on outdoor advertising and signage boards in the region. Executive Mayor Elza…

17 Feb 2017
More than thousand jobs created in Kouga

While unemployment remains a serious concern in the Kouga region, the Kouga Municipality has helped to create more than 1…

15 Mar 2019
Sewage Spill contained on Main Beach

  After nearly two full days of raw sewage gushing onto Main Beach in Jeffreys Bay, the municipality have managed…

22 Jul 2010
Public has big role to play in new development plan for Kouga

KOUGA communities should not underestimate the importance of the Integrated Development Plan (IDP) and the role residents play in putting…

08 Nov 2016
High risk of fire as Guy Fawkes approaches

As Kouga firefighters continue to battle fires in and around the region, Kouga Municipality has issued an appeal to residents…

02 Nov 2018
Road closures for JBay Winter Fest

JBAY WINTER FEST: TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF STREETS IN JEFFREYS BAY Number : N73/2013 Start Date : 18 June 2013 Closing…

24 Jun 2013
Another shark attack in South Africa

Port St Johns has experienced yet another shark attack, with the unfortunate victim succumbing to his horrific injuries. At this…

18 Jan 2012
Residents concerned about J’Bay infrastructure

The Jeffreys Bay Residents Association has raised concerns about the infrastructure in Jeffreys Bay that deteriorating at an alarming rate….

12 Aug 2011
R 62 million for upgrade of Kouga infrastructure

A special meeting of the Kouga Council was held this week to discuss and approve the granting of R 62…

28 Jun 2013
Kouga Municipality
Municipal workers strike in Jeffreys Bay

The roads surrounding the Kouga Municipality in Jeffreys Bay have been trashed with litter by striking municipal workers this morning….

06 Mar 2017
Why vote for the DA in the 2019 election

Kouga has made massive strides under DA leadership with our towns cleaner and the corruption being stopped in its tracks…

12 Mar 2019
jeffreys bay main beach
Pop the big question in Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay: The Kouga Municipality is making it easier for couples to pop the big question. An engagement chair has…

14 Jun 2019