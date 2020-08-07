fbpx

How to make sure your electric fence is doing its job

How to make sure your electric fence is doing its job
Jeffreys Bay 7 August 2020

It is not uncommon to see properties without any form of perimeter protection in South Africa, but it certainly is not the norm. “An unprotected perimeter is an open invitation to criminals,” says Charnel Hattingh, National Marketing and Communications Manager at Fidelity ADT.

Walling or palisade fencing, often reinforced with electric fencing and other security systems are most common for homeowners. Complexes are also commonly protected by electric fencing, among other security measures.

According to Hattingh, perimeter protection is a homeowner’s first line of defence against criminals, and electric fencing is one of the most effective perimeter security solutions.

But are criminals really deterred by perimeter security?

“Homeowners should always remember criminals are brazen and determined. We know they have their own ways and means of getting through electric fencing and other forms of security, but proper perimeter security is a total put-off to criminals,” Hattingh says.

“They will rather move on to an easier target than risk spending too much time on getting through good perimeter protection.”

Article continues below...

She points out there are three things which make an electric fence most vulnerable to penetration:

  • The homeowner thinking the fence is electrified when it actually is not.
  • The fence’s alarm not working.
  • The fence not linked to a reputable armed response company.
  • “Criminals will try their luck and test whether a fence is electrified. They may attempt to breach it and then hide nearby to see whether the alarm is sounded or whether an armed response vehicle arrives. If neither happens, they will take advantage of these weaknesses within minutes,” Hattingh warns.

Homeowners can ensure their electric fence is working properly to provide maximum protection at all times by doing the following:

  • Regularly checking that the fence is armed, especially in periods of load shedding.
  • Checking the battery back-up is adequate to last when the power is off.
  • Trimming back any foliage which could interfere with the fence and sound false alarms. Trees and branches overhanging a perimeter wall are easy access points for criminals too.
  • From the start, installing the electric fence through a reputable company and having it linked to an armed response service provider so that when the fence is triggered, their control room receives the signal immediately.
  • Talking to the installer about anti-lift brackets and other devices to protect the fence from being tampered with.
  • Understanding the zoning of the electric fence, especially on a big property. This is important because the armed response company needs to immediately see which part of the fence has been breached and where the criminals potentially are.
  • Likening home security to peeling back the layers of an onion, Hattingh explains that the first layer is perimeter security like walling and electric fencing, the second layer is security systems like garden beams and sensor lighting, the third layer is good security gates, door locks and burglar proofing and the fourth layer is an alarm system and panic buttons.

“Enveloped in these layers of security, a family should be safe. Add to this good personal security habits, and your home environment should be a safe haven for everyone living there.”

She concludes that good home security starts with that first layer – the perimeter.

“If this includes an electric fence, make sure it is always in good working order and that you regularly check it for anything which could hamper the fence’s performance.”

Related Posts

NSRI comes to the rescue of distressed surfer at Supetubes

At lunchtime on Wednesday afternoon, the NSRI Jeffreys Bay duty crew responded to an emergency at Supertubes surf break, following…

07 Jan 2012
Photo of the day – Sunrise at the Marina Bridge

Marina Martinique has matured into a estate that matches the finest in South Africa. Its endless salt water canals is…

21 Dec 2017
power failure jeffreys bay, jeffreys bay
Load shedding returns as Eskom runs out of coal

Eskom instituted Stage One load shedding across South Africa yesterday as the power supplier is running out of coal. Load…

19 Nov 2018
Be Bold and be Courageous

Its not easy nor is it comfortable to swim against the stream. Yet, doing exactly that has often changed the…

26 Jun 2011
Near drowning of American tourist in Jeffreys Bay

On Sunday morning, the NSRI in Jeffreys Bay were activated following reports of a drowning in progress at Albatross Beach,…

31 Jan 2017
Medina and Moore Win The Corona Open JBay

Jeffreys Bay – In one of the most dramatic and exciting finals in a while, Gabriel Medina (BRA) came from…

20 Jul 2019
Photo of the day – aloe at sunset

An aloe at sunset with a majestic background. This photo taken by Jean Goldstone from Jeffreys Bay Article continues below…

15 Aug 2012
Jens Leunberg charged with murder of JBay businessman

Justice might eventually be served as Jens Leunberg and his common law wife Kristina Adler have been charged for the…

28 May 2014
Prestwich wins the JBU Supertrial

Durban based surfer Slade Prestwich won the JBU Supertrial, presented by RVCA in solid 4 – 6 foot surf at…

15 Jun 2015
Win a Citizen Watch with Gabriel Jewellers and JBay News

Both Gabriel Jewellers and JBay News are excited to be supporters of the Trans Baviaans 24 hour Mountain Bike Marathon,…

14 Aug 2014
Marina Martinique Security Guard saves the day

A wide awake security guard from Marina Martinique realized that something was amiss on Wednesday that lead to the arrest…

28 Feb 2011
Paddle out to be held for Glen

A paddle out memorial service for Glen Bronkhorst will take place at Surfers Point at 10:00 on Saturday, August 11….

10 Aug 2018
RIP Earl Hill

Earl Hill, a well respected and much-loved teacher at Pellsrus Primary School in Jeffreys Bay, sadly passed away on Friday,…

13 Feb 2018
Apply for development and mentoring programme

An entrepreneurial development training and mentoring programme for existing micro to small businesses, employing one to three employees, will be…

28 Sep 2016
Photo of the day – early morning treasure

Early morning is the best time to enjoy the golden beaches of Jeffreys Bay. A magnificent sunrise could be in…

03 Dec 2017