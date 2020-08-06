Power interruption to parts of Jeffreys Bay on Friday

The electricity supply to sections of Jeffreys Bay will be interrupted this Friday, August 7, to allow for essential maintenance work to be performed.

The areas that will be affected are the Marina Martinique, Aston Bay and Paradise Beach, said Kouga Infrastructure and Engineering Portfolio Councillor, Bryan Dhludhlu.

He said the interruption was scheduled for 08:00 to 15:00.

“We would like to apologise to those affected for any inconvenience this may cause.

“Residents are further reminded to treat all electrical points as live during this time.”

Photo: Clive Wright