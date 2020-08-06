Decrease in property related crimes in Jeffreys Bay

There has been a decrease of 18.5 % in property related crimes in Jeffreys Bay during the 2019/20 year according to the latest crime stats released by the South African Police.

Actual cases have decreased from 612 in the previous reporting period to 499 in the current period.

Burglary at residential premises showed a 17.1 % decrease to 296 cases from 357 cases, while Burglary at non-residential premises decreased to 75 cases from 81 cases.

Theft of motor vehicle and motorcycle has seen an increase of 81 % from 21 cases to 38 cases.

Illegal possession of firearms and ammunition has increased from 11 cases to 16 cases, while murders have remained at 11 cases.

Attempted murders have seen an increase of five cases in this reporting period.

27 rapes were reported, while Drug-related crimes increased 18.6 % to 280 cases.

Humansdorp saw an increase in murders from 22 to 26 cases when compared to the previous reporting period.