fbpx

MEET SOUTH AFRICA’S ONLY FEMALE NSRI STATION COMMANDER – SARA JANE SMITH

MEET SOUTH AFRICA’S ONLY FEMALE NSRI STATION COMMANDER – SARA JANE SMITH
Jeffreys Bay 5 August 2020

Sara Jane Smith of St Francis Bay in the Eastern Cape is the National Sea Rescue Institute’s (NSRI) sole female station commander, in charge of Station 21.

“The only time I know I am the only female in this role is once a year at a conference, and it’s only because I notice it. That’s a testament to the type of people that the NSRI members are,” said the 37-year-old, who joined 11 years ago.

She says there is a special place for women in the NSRI, and not only because the organisation was founded by Patti Price. In 1966, following the tragic deaths of fishermen off Still Bay, Price embarked on a letter writing campaign, through the press, campaigning for a dedicated rescue service.

“When I started in my tenure as station commander in 2016, the support was incredible and came from a place of unity, not out of concern that a female was in charge.”

Smith’s role sees her manage the crew and assets on station, running checks to ensure that the crew and assets are in their best shape. “We have an amazing station committee which helps with the workload.” Incidentally, even her deputy station commander, is Yvette Maritz, is female.

Describing herself as a softly spoken person, Smith admits that it can be a challenge to get into a debate with the crew or coxswains. “Women do have a natural tendency to be more sensitive and compassionate and to communicate better, which is a huge asset to any crew and any station. As a woman on station, I have learnt not to let anyone answer for me, if I have something to say, or a difference in opinion, I let my voice be heard.”

Smith had heard about NSRI prior to joining, but says it had never crossed her mind as something she wanted to be involved in. “Shortly after moving to St Francis Bay I went to the station with a friend for moral support. I had never been on a boat in the ocean before and experienced the full spectrum of emotions.”

Article continues below...

As a young trainee, Smith enjoyed a long training period. “I enjoyed my time as crew and continued to learn every time we got on the boat. I remember my first rescue and my first patient. I moved to different positions on the boat, from ropes, to medical till I eventually planted myself at the radio positions, super comfortable and just then, the incumbent station commander chatted to me about being a coxswain (the person crewing the boat when it is out on a rescue).”

Immediately feeling the weight of the responsibility of this senior position, Smith decided to test the waters and eased into the position, which entails much training.

Smith was appointed station commander in 2016, before she became a coxswain, which she says added a different dynamic to her journey. “After completing the coxswain assessment course in Cape Town with the HQ Training department, there was an anonymous vote among my own coxswains, and I remember feeling extremely nervous for the outcome of that decision despite where I sat on the station committee. It was humbling and probably the highlight of 2017 and my career to stand among the other coxswains, with my jacket and coxswain badge.”

To pay her bills, Smith runs a small accounting company, with a passion for payroll and tax.

When she isn’t working or volunteering, she enjoys making things, or refurbishing old furniture. “My husband and I spend a lot of time working on our house and doing DIY projects. Some of them are a success, and others we have to call in professionals to help rescue.”

She will spend Women’s Day in her happy place – at Station 21.

Related Posts

Pink NSRI Buoys save lives in South Africa

The NSRI Pink Rescue Buoy project was announced as winner of the 2018 IMRF award for Innovation and Technology in…

09 Nov 2018
Public Participation Process for By-Law: Special Rating Area

At a Special Council meeting held on 13 November 2017, the proposed new draft Property By-law and proposed new Property…

17 Nov 2017
No Nuke at Thyspunt

The majority of the wider Jeffreys Bay community are opposed to the building of one of the world’s largest nuclear…

17 Jan 2011
New sewage treatment plant for Sea Vista and St Francis Bay

The long-awaited upgrade of the Sea Vista Waste Water Treatment Works (WWTW) at St Francis is underway. Kouga Executive Mayor…

02 May 2018
Photo of the day – St Francis sunrise

As summer slowly slips past towards winter, the crisp early mornings are still providing some great sunrises. Article continues below……

08 Apr 2014
Wine on Water at St Francis Bay

Sales have been brisk for the inaugural Wine on Water (WOW) festival, set to take place on 27 and 28…

15 Feb 2020
25 000 comments on Thyspunt, Duynefontyn received by Nuclear Regulator

A number of issues have been raised by South Africans regarding Eskom’s application to construct a nuclear power station at…

09 Dec 2018
Photo of the day – Kromme River bridge

The Kromme River is a major part of the lifestyle of the wider St Francis Bay area and the mouth…

03 Jun 2019
The Lunar Eclipse in photos

Sky gazers all over the world witnessed the lunar eclipse that occurred on Wednesday evening. The total lunar eclipse was…

17 Jun 2011
St Francis bay resident kills housebreaker

A 72 year-old woman from St Francis Bay shot one suspect in her house over the weekend after they assaulted…

13 Jun 2011
Cyclist killed on R330 near St Francis Bay

An elderly cyclist was killed on the road between St Francis Bay and Humansdorp yesterday morning (16 November 2018). The Humansdorp…

17 Nov 2018
Another levy for cash strapped consumers

Residents of the Kouga will have to pay a so called fire levy as from July next year. That is…

19 Dec 2011
Major leak in water line to St Francis and Paradise Beach

The Kouga Municipality has issued an urgent call to residents from St Francis Bay, Cape St Francis and Paradise Beach…

11 Nov 2013
Carnival Time in St Francis Bay

The St Francis Tourism’s Carnival on 2 July promises a program filled with fun for everyone. To kick off the…

27 Jun 2011
point jeffreys bay
14 Coronavirus cases in Jeffreys Bay

The total number of recorded Coronavirus cases in Jeffreys Bay is 14, with nine recoveries and five still active according…

18 Jun 2020