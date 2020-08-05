fbpx

Cape Town rated most financial sustainable metro in South Africa

Cape Town rated most financial sustainable metro in South Africa
Uncategorized 5 August 2020

The City of Cape Town is the most sustainable metro in South Africa according to a Ratings Afrika report just released. Cape Town received a sustainability score of 74 for 2019, the year in review, while the average for all the metros in South Africa is 48.

Cape Town is the only metro to have strengthened its financial sustainability over the year in review and ‘is the only one that can be considered sustainable with the capacity to absorb financial shocks’ as per the report.

Ratings Afrika’s Municipal Sustainability Index looks at operating performance, liquidity management, debt governance, budget practices, affordability and infrastructure development.

According to the report, financial sustainability is defined as: ‘The financial ability to deliver services, develop and maintain the infrastructure required by its residents, without unplanned increases in rates and taxes, or a reduction in the level of services.

Furthermore the municipality should have the capacity to absorb financial shocks caused by natural, economic, political and other adversities without external financial assistance.’

“With the help of our residents, we successfully managed to get through the drought crisis and build greater resilience into our operations. With the COVID-19 crisis thus far, the City and the Western Cape Government have demonstrated good management by taking advantage of the lockdown periods to make sure we have enough clinical capacity to deal with the pandemic.

We are leading the way in South Africa by fulfilling our basic service delivery mandate as well as providing enhanced essential COVID-19 services.

This is only possible because we work really hard to ensure that this municipality is sustainable, resilient and accountable to its people,” said the City’s Executive Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Finance, Alderman Ian Neilson.

Article continues below...

The Ratings Afrika report further notes (with the exception of Cape Town) a weakening trend of financial sustainability among the metros, with the average score of 48 being the lowest in five years.

The report emphasises that these ratings are based on information collected prior to the ‘devastating effects of the current lockdown caused by COVID-19’.

The report states Cape Town is the only metro whose operating performance is at ‘an adequate level to provide sufficient funds for its operations to cover expenses, to provide the funding capacity for infrastructure development and to build the necessary reserves to absorb financial shocks’.

Cape Town has received a liquidity management score of 94 compared to the South African average of 39 and generally, the report indicates a weakening trend of metros to absorb financial shocks.

The report notes Cape Town’s collection rate is the highest in the country – more than 95% average up to the year ending June 2019, with ‘sound cash management policies and practices’.

The report concludes by stating: ‘At this moment, it is only Cape Town that has the capacity to weather the corona virus storm successfully’.

Related Posts

Awesome footage of Great White Sharks

There has been an increase of sharka activity along the South African coastline recently, with warning being issued in Cape…

05 Jan 2012
Western Cape launches first waste to energy plant in Africa

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has launched Africa’s first waste to energy plant, in Athlone, Cape Town. The New Horizon…

30 Jan 2017
V&A Waterfront
Cape Town is the greatest city in the world

The results are in and 45 000 readers of the Telegraph have voted for Cape Town as being the best…

11 Dec 2018
Former SANDF soldier arrested for SAI camp robbery

The South African Police have apprehended a 40 year old former SANDF soldier in connection with a robbery at a…

21 Apr 2017
Sugar Man been nominated for an Oscar award

The music documentary Searching for Sugar Man, about two South African fans tracing the story of American singer-songwriter Rodriguez, has…

14 Jan 2013
J’Bay beach babe Une Lottering is making waves in the fashion world

Jeffreys Bay is renowned for the gorgeous women who adorn our golden beaches, soaking up the sun and watching the…

09 Mar 2012
Drought: Has Cape Town planned properly for Day Zero?

“Day Zero is the stark reality we face when most taps will be turned off and residents will have to…

18 Jan 2018
Human Polar Bear- Lewis Pugh visits SA

  He  has swum 1 Km at the North Pole in -1.7 degree water. He swam in a lake on Mount Everest…

25 Aug 2010
power failure jeffreys bay, jeffreys bay
In the event of a total blackout

1 September 2015 When we have ordinary load shedding, South Africans experience the inconvenience of a cold supper by candlelight…

01 Sep 2015
V&A Waterfront
Western Cape tourists urged to save water

The City of Cape Town has kicked off its water saving campaign, ‘Save like a local’ – this time targeting…

30 Oct 2017
Hawks arrest cop killer in Cape Town

The Hawks have arrested a 27-year-old suspect believed to be linked to the murder of Cape Town’s Metro Police Constable…

02 Oct 2016
Gina Smith wins Rip Curl Grom Search

Light rain, thick mist, a forced move from Long Beach to the Muizenberg Pavilion on Day one and some great…

07 Jun 2011
Reece set for Feb 2011 Marrow Transplant

  It is all systems go for Reece Smit to undergo the bone marrow transplant that will save the 5…

23 Aug 2010
4 700 poached perlemoen found in Cape Town

The South Afrrican Police made a significant perlemeon (abalone) bust in Cape Town yesterday. Following a crime intelligence investigation into…

05 May 2015
Cash robberies on the increase

  There is a trend developing in South Africa of people being followed to a bank or from a bank…

03 Sep 2010