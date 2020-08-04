fbpx

Rip Curl E-Pro South Africa Round One Results

Surfing 4 August 2020

It was a mixed bag of surf and results for round one of the Rip Curl E-Pro. There were some big East Coast barrels dominating, and both Dan Redman and Mike Frew’s efforts might see them in consideration for the Red Bull Best Tube Award.

First and Second placed surfers go through to Round 3.

Third-placed surfers go through to Round 2 repochage round.

Fourth-placed surfers are unfortunately eliminated from the event.

JBay local Stevie Sawyer won his heat, while Dylan Lighfoot came second on his and will also progress to Round 3.

St Francis Bay surfer Dale Staples was a clear winner of his heat and is an early favourite in the Rip Curl E-Pro.

Round 2 will be surfed off today.

Round One Results:

Heat One

Chad Du Toit
Matt Davis
Dan Emslie
Nate Plomaritis

Heat Two

Dan Redman
Matt Bromley
Tom Lindhorst
Cody Coetsee

Heat Three

Koby Oberholzer
Max Elkington
Ari Kraak
Ollie Boucher

Heat Four

Mitch Du Preez
Jordy Maree
Luke Thompson
Warwick Heny

Heat Five

Steven Sawyer
Brad Scott
Josh Redman
Dan Thornton

Heat Six

Mike Frew
Dylan Lightfoot
Manoa Robb
Surprize Maphumulo

Heat Seven

Gavin Roberts
Mikey Venter
Joshe Faulkner
Duncan Boucher

Heat Eight

Shane Sykes
Karl Steen
Billy Payne
Miles Boucher

Heat Nine

Brandon Jackson
Aya Gericke
Luke Slijpen
Scott Venter

Heat Ten

Casey Grant
Ethan Fletcher
Luke Van Wyk
Bryce Du Preez

Heat Eleven

Dale Staples
Luke Malherbe
Eli Beukes

Heat Twelve

Davey Van Zyl
Don Zoetmulder
Simo Mkhize

Round Two Repechage heats will be posted on @surfopenleague Instagram account, or find it on the Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/SurfOpenLeague/

Photo: Marck Botha

