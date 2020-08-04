Rip Curl E-Pro South Africa Round One Results

It was a mixed bag of surf and results for round one of the Rip Curl E-Pro. There were some big East Coast barrels dominating, and both Dan Redman and Mike Frew’s efforts might see them in consideration for the Red Bull Best Tube Award.
First and Second placed surfers go through to Round 3.
Third-placed surfers go through to Round 2 repochage round.
Fourth-placed surfers are unfortunately eliminated from the event.
JBay local Stevie Sawyer won his heat, while Dylan Lighfoot came second on his and will also progress to Round 3.
St Francis Bay surfer Dale Staples was a clear winner of his heat and is an early favourite in the Rip Curl E-Pro.
Round 2 will be surfed off today.
Round One Results:
Heat One
Chad Du Toit
Matt Davis
Dan Emslie
Nate Plomaritis
Heat Two
Dan Redman
Matt Bromley
Tom Lindhorst
Cody Coetsee
Heat Three
Koby Oberholzer
Max Elkington
Ari Kraak
Ollie Boucher
Heat Four
Mitch Du Preez
Jordy Maree
Luke Thompson
Warwick Heny
Heat Five
Steven Sawyer
Brad Scott
Josh Redman
Dan Thornton
Heat Six
Mike Frew
Dylan Lightfoot
Manoa Robb
Surprize Maphumulo
Heat Seven
Gavin Roberts
Mikey Venter
Joshe Faulkner
Duncan Boucher
Heat Eight
Shane Sykes
Karl Steen
Billy Payne
Miles Boucher
Heat Nine
Brandon Jackson
Aya Gericke
Luke Slijpen
Scott Venter
Heat Ten
Casey Grant
Ethan Fletcher
Luke Van Wyk
Bryce Du Preez
Heat Eleven
Dale Staples
Luke Malherbe
Eli Beukes
Heat Twelve
Davey Van Zyl
Don Zoetmulder
Simo Mkhize
Round Two Repechage heats will be posted on @surfopenleague Instagram account, or find it on the Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/SurfOpenLeague/
Photo: Marck Botha