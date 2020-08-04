Rip Curl E-Pro South Africa Round One Results

It was a mixed bag of surf and results for round one of the Rip Curl E-Pro. There were some big East Coast barrels dominating, and both Dan Redman and Mike Frew’s efforts might see them in consideration for the Red Bull Best Tube Award.

First and Second placed surfers go through to Round 3.

Third-placed surfers go through to Round 2 repochage round.

Fourth-placed surfers are unfortunately eliminated from the event.

JBay local Stevie Sawyer won his heat, while Dylan Lighfoot came second on his and will also progress to Round 3.

St Francis Bay surfer Dale Staples was a clear winner of his heat and is an early favourite in the Rip Curl E-Pro.

Round 2 will be surfed off today.

Round One Results:

Heat One

Chad Du Toit

Matt Davis

Dan Emslie

Nate Plomaritis

Heat Two

Dan Redman

Matt Bromley

Tom Lindhorst

Cody Coetsee

Heat Three

Koby Oberholzer

Max Elkington

Ari Kraak

Ollie Boucher

Heat Four

Mitch Du Preez

Jordy Maree

Luke Thompson

Warwick Heny

Heat Five

Steven Sawyer

Brad Scott

Josh Redman

Dan Thornton

Heat Six

Mike Frew

Dylan Lightfoot

Manoa Robb

Surprize Maphumulo

Heat Seven

Gavin Roberts

Mikey Venter

Joshe Faulkner

Duncan Boucher

Heat Eight

Shane Sykes

Karl Steen

Billy Payne

Miles Boucher

Heat Nine

Brandon Jackson

Aya Gericke

Luke Slijpen

Scott Venter

Heat Ten

Casey Grant

Ethan Fletcher

Luke Van Wyk

Bryce Du Preez

Heat Eleven

Dale Staples

Luke Malherbe

Eli Beukes

Heat Twelve

Davey Van Zyl

Don Zoetmulder

Simo Mkhize

Round Two Repechage heats will be posted on @surfopenleague Instagram account, or find it on the Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/SurfOpenLeague/

Photo: Marck Botha