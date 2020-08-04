fbpx

Caring for the elderly in Jeffreys Bay

Caring for the elderly in Jeffreys Bay
Jeffreys Bay 4 August 2020

A Jeffreys Bay councillor is helping to look after the frail and elderly in his ward.

Ludwig Vorster, the DA ward councillor for ward eight, recently delivered six new wheelchairs to the Amala Nursing Home.

The wheelchairs were bought through Kouga Municipality’s Ward Development Fund (WDF).

Amala matron, Estelle Botha, said the wheelchairs were heaven sent and would go a long way towards ensuring quality care for those who live at the nursing home.

Article continues below...

Other projects that have been completed in ward 8 through the Ward Development Fund include new street name boards and speed bumps.

Speaker Hattingh Bornman joined Clr Vorster for the delivery of the wheelchairs.

Related Posts

Jordy Smith is ready to defend his Billabong Pro title

Over 120 international surfers have entered the 2012 Billabong Pro JBay, and the event has a full house of 144…

15 Jun 2012
JBay local dominates day 2 of Hurley SA Champs

Kai Woolf, the 11 year-old ‘supergrom’ from Jeffreys Bay, was the standout performer on Day 2 of the Hurley SA…

27 Sep 2013
Stall space available at Town of the Year ‘makietie’

Local businesses, entrepreneurs, churches and community organisations are invited to apply for stall space at the “Jeffreybaai Kia Makietie” in…

27 Jul 2018
Have you seen this man?

Patrick Qampi is wanted for questioned by the Jeffreys Bay Police. He has in the past, booked into an upmarket…

11 Apr 2011
Gravel roads for Jeffreys Bay

The Jeffreys Bay city council has decided that all roads in Jeffreys Bay will revert back to gravel roads as…

01 Apr 2015
Elderly couple attacked in Kabeljous home

An elderly man was stabbed and his wife threatened in a house robbery in Jeffreys Bay early yesterday morning (26…

27 Aug 2018
Photo of the day – trees near Patensie

This picture was taken in the Gamtoos valley by Jeffreys Bay photographer David Higgs. A drive through the valley towards…

28 Aug 2013
Once upon an Urban night

  The Robyn D’Arcy Ballet School is presenting a modern ballet entitled “Once upon an Urban Night in Humansdorp. The…

02 Sep 2010
Dylan Lightfoot still in contention

Team South Africa has slipped to 8th place in the provisional rankings for the team medals at the Quiksilver ISA…

27 May 2011
J’Bay Detectives need volunteer

The Jeffreys Bay Detective Branch is in need of a receptionist at their St Croix Street office. The job will…

30 Jun 2011
International delegates head to Jeffreys Bay for climate change talks

It is all systems go for the first international climate change partnership to be hosted in the Kouga region. Set…

04 Oct 2019
corona open jbay jeffreys bay surf jbay winterfest
Corona Open JBay Wild Cards – Who’s In?

The Wildcard at the Corona Open JBay used to be quite a fun old affair, with a well-planned event run…

03 Jul 2019
kabeljous nature reserve
Photo of the day – Kabeljous Nature Reserve

The Kabeljous Nature Reserve is an undiscovered gem and is situated on the outskirts of Jeffreys Bay. It offers visitors…

25 Jan 2019
Big drug bust in J’Bay

Following the success the Police and Community Police Forum (CPF) have had in reducing crime in Wavecrest, other suburbs in…

17 Aug 2010
235 Coronavirus cases in Jeffreys Bay

There are 235 positive cases of Covid-19 in Jeffreys Bay according to the Department of Health. This is as at…

31 Jul 2020