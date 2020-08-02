South Africans can leisure travel in their own provinces

The South African government has eased restrictions around leisure travel, paving the way for citizens to travel within their provinces of residence.

“After the release of the new regulations, individuals will be permitted to leave their homes for leisure purposes within the province where they currently live.

“It’s only for intra-provincial travel, not inter-provincial. If you’re in Gauteng, you’re allowed to travel within Gauteng. You can’t go to KwaZulu-Natal,” Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said on Thursday.

Accommodation establishments are now permitted to operate for leisure intra-provincially.

However, no more than two people may share a room, except for a nuclear family, parents and their children.

Article continues below...

“Establishments are already legally obliged to require and keep a copy of proof of identity,” the Minister said, adding that short-term home rental or sharing remains closed.

Speaking at a briefing on the new regulations affecting the travel and leisure sector, Kubayi-Ngubane said tour operators will be allowed to conduct guided tours in open safari vehicles, subject to directions, including the provision for both social distancing and maximum ventilation.

Diners will now be able to enjoy meals at restaurants until 10pm. The curfew was previously 9pm. However, alcohol is still off the menu.

Photo: Clive Wright