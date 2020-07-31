fbpx

Rhino poaching decreases in first half of 2020

Rhino poaching decreases in first half of 2020
South Africa 31 July 2020

Rhino poaching has decreased by almost 53% in the first six months of 2020, with 166 animals being killed for their horns across the country since the beginning of the year.

During the first six months of 2019, 316 rhino had been poached in South Africa.

“After a decade of implementing various strategies, and campaigning against ever increasing rhino poaching by local poachers recruited and managed by crime syndicates, efforts are paying off,” said the Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Ms Barbara Creecy. “We have been able to arrest the escalation of rhino losses.”

The Minister said with the Covid-19 associated countrywide law enforcement measures to restrict movement the decline in rhino poaching compared to the same period last year is striking.

This reprieve was specifically welcome in the Kruger National Park where during April, no rhino were killed in the Intensive Protection Zone for the first time in almost ten years.

Article continues below...

Between the start of the Lockdown on 27 March 2020 until the end of June 2020, 46 rhino were poached across the country. Of these, 14 rhino were poached during April, 13 in May and 19 in June.

In the Kruger National Park, 88 rhino were poached in the first six months of 2020. As the lockdown restrictions have gradually been lifted so the rhino poaching incidents have slowly increased.

Between January and June, 38 suspected rhino poachers have been arrest in the KNP and 23 firearms confiscated, while 57 suspects have been arrested during joint SANParks ECI /SAPS operations outside of the KNP and 18 firearms recovered.

Despite attempts to smuggle rhino horn valued at around R115 million through O R Tambo International Airport in the first two weeks of July 2020, the decrease in rhino poaching can also be attributed to the disruption of the supply chain resulting from the national travel restrictions, including limitations placed on movement across the country.

Related Posts

Three rhino poachers arrested in Kruger National Park

24 November 2015 The Hawks in Mpumalanga have arrested two women and a man for a conspiracy to poach rhinos…

24 Nov 2015
Ranger arrested in Kruger National Park for Rhino Poaching

A Kruger National Park Ranger were arrested on Wednesday in the Park for Rhino poaching related offences. SANParks Rangers were…

29 Jul 2016
Hefty prison sentences for rhino poachers

The Nelspruit Magistrates Court has sent two men to prison  for rhino poaching, sending a lesson to others that they cannot…

04 Sep 2012
Three rhinos shot at Sibuya Game Reserve near Kenton-on-Sea

Three rhinos were shot at the Sibuya Game Reserve near Kenton-on-Sea in the Eastern Cape in the early hours of…

25 Mar 2016
Foreigners sentenced for Rhino poaching

Four Rhino poachers who were  arrested early this year were found guilty and sentenced by Middelburg Regional Court on Thursday…

27 Jan 2018
Seized rhino horn returned to South Africa

A consignment of 33 rhino horns that was seized by customs officials in Hong Kong in November 2011 has been…

02 Dec 2013
Rhinos killed on Jeffreys Bay game farm

Poachers have struck on the Lombardini Game Farm and have killed a mother and her two month old calf. Each…

02 May 2015
addo elephant park rhino
365 rhino poachers convicted, more arrested

The South African Police are fighting the scource  of rhino poaching and 365 rhino poachers have been convicted in the…

19 Aug 2018
Two Rhino poachers shot and killed in Kruger National Park

SANParks have confirmed the arrest of a suspected rhino poacher during a counter-poaching operations on 12 December 2019 and the…

15 Dec 2019
Kruger Park rangers arrested for Rhino poaching

Two field rangers suspected of being involved in rhino poaching have been arrested in the Kruger National Park. They  were…

20 Jun 2018
Rhino poachers sentenced to 30 years in jail

Two rhino poaching suspects were sentenced by the Nelspruit Regional Court in Mpumalanga to 30 years imprisonment after they were…

29 May 2015
Businessman arrested for Rhino poaching

A 55 year old businessman has been arrested on a farm in Lephalale for illegal hunting of specially protected wild…

30 Jan 2017
War against Rhino killers in South Africa

The scourge of rhino poaching that is threatening the animal with extinction is of great concern to the South African…

30 Aug 2011
Suspected Rhino poaching gang arrested

Four men suspected of poaching a rhino have been arrested between Cradock and Queenstown after a bloody axe and a…

19 Aug 2017
Another Rhino killed at Lombardini

Poachers have struck again at Lombardini Game Farm just outside Jeffreys Bay and killed another Rhino  on Friday night. This…

11 May 2015