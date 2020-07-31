fbpx

235 Coronavirus cases in Jeffreys Bay

235 Coronavirus cases in Jeffreys Bay
Jeffreys Bay 31 July 2020

There are 235 positive cases of Covid-19 in Jeffreys Bay according to the Department of Health.

This is as at 28 July 2020.

193 people have recovered, which leaves 33 active cases and sadly nine people have died.

Humansdorp remains the hot spot within Kouga Municipality with 398 cases of which 328 have recovered, 63 are active and there have been seven deaths.

Kouga has 1 069 cases in total while Makana (Grahamstown) has 909 cases.

Article continues below...

As at 30 July, there is a cumulative total of 482 169 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa and 11 046 new cases have been identified.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 918 049.

the cumulative number of deaths to 7 812.

Related Posts

jbay makiti jeffreys bay festival
Buy your JBay Makiti tickets online

Tickets for the 2019 JBay Makiti, set to take place from 20 to 22 September at the Jeffreys Bay Caravan…

06 Jun 2019
Smhart Trail Run takes place at JBay Wind Farm on 30 March

Would you like to experience a run between majestic wind turbines? The Smhart Trails & Turbines Run takes places on…

15 Mar 2019
Last chance for voters to register this weekend

How do I check if I am registered If you have access to a computer or a cell phone, checking…

03 Mar 2011
Supertubes Jeffreys Bay Roy harley
Rip Curl E-Pro Online Surf Event confirmed for South Africa

The second contest in the global Surf Web Series – The Rip Curl E-Pro Online Surf Event South Africa, kicks…

17 Jul 2020
marina mile
Lots of sports events this summer in Jeffreys Bay

Sports lovers will be spoilt for choice this Festive Season, with a host of social and competitive events lined up…

30 Nov 2018
Another day of great waves at Billabong SA Junior Champs in Jeffreys Bay

The Billabong SA Champs continued to prove its wave magnet status as the Lower Point at Jeffreys Bay  produced epic…

07 Oct 2017
How to access R350 COVID-19 grant

Government has outlined the process for the application of the COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant for individuals who are…

01 May 2020
St Francis Bay bridge has been closed

The Sand River bridge to St Francis has been closed to traffic. The bridge hasn’t washed away but the water…

14 Jul 2012
Have you seen this man?

Patrick Qampi is wanted for questioned by the Jeffreys Bay Police. He has in the past, booked into an upmarket…

11 Apr 2011
Photo of the day – Jeffreys Bay sunrise

Waking up early and taking a stroll along the golden beaches of Jeffreys Bay has many rewards. There is a…

13 Sep 2017
Win R 7500 with your photo during JBay Winter Fest

Make sure you are ready to take some photos during the JBay Winter Fest as there are some great cash…

05 Jul 2013
JBay pool champ makes world finals

Pieter Rademeyer, a resident of Paradise Beach, has recently returned from Blackpool, England, where he captained the South African 8…

05 Aug 2013
New Vision for J’Bay Tourism

Jeffreys Bay depends on tourism for its very survival. Surfers have been coming here for years, seeking to ride the…

29 Mar 2011
More pics from the Shell Festival

Many comments have been received about the Shell Festival, some positive and some negative. One thing all the comments have…

05 Oct 2011
Photo of the day – golden Supertubes

11 X World surf champ Kelly Slater remains a perennial crowd favourite in Jeffreys Bay. Slater has won the JBay…

19 Jul 2016