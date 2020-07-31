235 Coronavirus cases in Jeffreys Bay

There are 235 positive cases of Covid-19 in Jeffreys Bay according to the Department of Health.

This is as at 28 July 2020.

193 people have recovered, which leaves 33 active cases and sadly nine people have died.

Humansdorp remains the hot spot within Kouga Municipality with 398 cases of which 328 have recovered, 63 are active and there have been seven deaths.

Kouga has 1 069 cases in total while Makana (Grahamstown) has 909 cases.

As at 30 July, there is a cumulative total of 482 169 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa and 11 046 new cases have been identified.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 918 049.

the cumulative number of deaths to 7 812.