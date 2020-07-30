Mix of Youth and Experience In Rip Curl E-Pro Online Surf Event

With just a few days to go before the launch of the Rip Curl E-Pro Online Surf Event, the entries are being finalized, and the draw is being done.

The Rip Curl E-Pro virtual surfing event comprises 48 men and 8 women, competing for prize money and bragging rights. There is R10k first prize for both men and women, there is an R10k Red Bull Best Tube Award, and there is R10k worth of Oakley products in the mix.

There is a healthy mix of surfers included in this inaugural virtual surfing event. It is encouraging to see some of the younger surfers entering into the spirit of things and coming up against the older, more established surfers in the country.

This contest has always been about having fun. It serves to provide some valuable coverage for surfers and their sponsors in a time when nothing is happening in South Africa in the way of surf tournaments.

The Surf Web Series is a global online tour. South Africa will be the second event, after Mexico. After the SA event, the tour moves to Japan and then to Australia. More about the tour can be found on the Surf Web Series website.

The Rip Curl E-Pro Women’s event came about with support from the Kouga Municipality and from Rip Curl. It is a stand-alone event with R10,000 first prize, and it takes place during August, which is Women’s Month in South Africa.

Entries include top-rated women surfers like Zoe Steyn (EL) and Ceara Knight from Cape Town. Faye Zoetmulder will be representing the Kouga Region, and Anastasia Venter, the 13-year-old from Cape Town’s West Coast has entered. The rest of the surfers in the women’s event will be announced soon.

In the Rip Curl E-Pro Men’s event, the competitive JBay surfers Dylan Lightfoot and former world longboard champ Steve Sawyer are looking determined. Still, they will face off against the likes of Eli Beukes and Luke Slijpen from Cape Town.

Chad Du Toit from Durban has also been on a tear lately, and the Durban crew of Chad, the Redman brothers Josh and Dan, as well as Brandon Jackson, are all committed and looking good. Surprise Maphumulo has also entered, to see how he fares against the best surfers in the country. Surprise is a High Performance Surfing Academy surfer and has a bright future ahead of him.

Shane Sykes, also from Durban is in the mix, as well as Dale Staples from St Francis Bay, and Joshe Faulkner from Pellsrus. Durban’s Davey Van Zyl has a few absolute banger clips as well, and could easily steal the thunder.

The heats start running on 1 August and will be hosted on the Surf Open League Instagram account – @surfopenleague

When the event begins, the heats can also be viewed on the Surf Open League Facebook Page.