Over 1000 Coronavirus cases in Kouga

The number of COVID-19 cases that have been confirmed in the Kouga region over the past four months has passed the 1000 mark.
According to a report tabled by the Department of Health at the Kouga Joint Operations Committee (JOC) on Tuesday, the cumulative number of cases in the region increased to 1 004 on 25 July.
This is almost exactly four months after the first case in Kouga was confirmed on 29 March.
The 1004 cases include 850 recoveries and 20 deaths, leaving 134 active cases.
Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said the 83% recovery rate in the region was encouraging.
“Twenty Kouga lives have, however, been lost to COVID-19. We mourn the loss of these residents. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families,” he said.
He said that disaster volunteers were set to be deployed in hotspot areas from August, so as to help increase awareness of the pandemic and encourage compliance with the safety precautions.
The number of cases per town as at 25 July was as follows:
· Hankey – 142 cases (9 active, 128 recoveries and 5 deaths)
· Humansdorp – 366 cases (57 active, 303 recoveries and 6 deaths)
· Jeffreys Bay – 223 cases (42 active, 174 recoveries and 7 deaths)
· Loerie – 88 cases (4 active, 84 recoveries and no deaths)
· Patensie – 148 cases (10 active, 136 recoveries and 2 deaths)
· St Francis and Oyster Bay – 22 cases (6 active, 16 recoveries and no deaths)
· Thornhill – 15 cases (6 active, 9 recoveries and no deaths).