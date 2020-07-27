Rip Curl E-Pro Online Surf Contest launches Women’s Event

The upcoming Rip Curl E-Pro virtual surfing tournament has garnered so much attention that the event organisers have opened up a standalone women’s event.

This South African virtual surfing event – part of the global Surf Web Series – is set to kick off on 1 August 2020.

After initially setting out to cater for 32 surfers, both men and women combined, the online surfing championship has now expanded to 48 men and 8 women, fighting it out for their share of the prizes.

There are currently two slots left open in the men’s division, and contest organisers are still prepared to accept those two entries to fill the available spots. Entries to [email protected]

The women’s event is full.

There will be equal prizes for men and women. There will be an R10,000 first prize in both the men and women’s event, while there will be an R10,000 Red Bull Best Tube Award for the best single tube of the contest.

The judges are all world-class, comprising ISA head judge Cyril Nel, ISA head judge Bongani Xulu, ISA judge Johno Hutchison and SSA head judge Dillan Lowenthal. The Fifth judge is the public vote.

The Rip Curl E-Pro is presented by Shaka Surf Store, an online store selling bespoke, eco-friendly surfboard fins of exceptional quality and design.

Article continues below...

Oakley has sponsored R10,000 worth of eyewear, with Oakley sunglasses going to the men and women’s winners and runners-up.

The Rip Curl E-Pro is supported by Surfing South Africa, and www.wavescape.co.za is the official media partner.

The Rip Curl E-Pro virtual surfing contest is powered TCS-WiFi and The Computer Shop, who have rigged the event head office with high-speed WiFi.

The Surf Web Series is hosted on Instagram

@surfwebseries

The Surf Web Series website https://www.surfwebseries.com/zaf

Photo: Deon Lategan