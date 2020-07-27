Public asked for comments on Kouga Spatial Development Plan

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY (EC108)

NOTICE NUMBER: 109/2020

DEPARTMENT PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT & TOURISM

CALL FOR PUBLIC COMMENTS DRAFT SPATIAL DEVELOPMENT FRAMEWORK

FOR KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY.

Notice is hereby given in terms of Section 20(3) of the Spatial Planning & Land Use Management Act, Act 16 of 2013 read with Section 6(b) of the Spatial Planning and Land Use Management By-laws: Kouga Local Municipality, that the Draft Kouga Spatial Development

Framework (SDF) is available for public comments and invites all interested persons, organizations and institutions to submit written representations in respect of the proposed Draft SDF, on or before the closing date of this notice.

The proposed SDF is available on the municipal website www.kouga.gov.za .

The Draft SDF is a strategic document that sets out the objectives that reflect the desired spatial form of the municipality.

It also identifies the strategies and policies through which to achieve these objectives. The process of preparing the SDF is a core component of the Integrated Development Plan (IDP).

The Draft SDF will be adopted as a Kouga Local Municipality policy once approved by Council.

Any person or body wishing to provide comment and/or objection can do so within a period of 60 days from date of publication of this notice (24 June 2020).

Comment or further enquiries can be directed to Lawrence Ramakuwela, Town Planning Office, Kouga Municipality, 16 Woltemade Street, Jeffreys Bay (E-mail: [email protected]).

All comments or objections must be in writing, clearly stating name and contact details.