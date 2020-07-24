fbpx

Increase in crime in Port Elizabeth

Increase in crime in Port Elizabeth
Eastern Cape 24 July 2020

Burglaries, attempted burglaries and theft out of motor vehicles have increased significantly, as criminal activities continue to spread to various areas in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Atlas Security is warning business and homeowners to be vigilant following a worrying spike in almost all crimes across the city over the past few days.

Atlas Security Community Development Manager, Bernadette Nel-Naude cautioned residents to be more vigilant.

“Over the past seven days, our team has reacted to 27 burglaries, this is a significant increase and a worrying figure, but by no means, a surprise to our team as our forecast under lockdown predicted a sharp increase.

We have cautioned residents and our clients before and during the lockdown that crime would increase” she said.

Article continues below...

Over the past 7 days, Walmer Heights, Newton Park, Walmer and Central have all experienced incidents of attempted burglaries, while our team has reacted to burglaries in Walmer, Uitenhage, Sidwell, Despatch, Greenshields Park, Kabega Park and South End.

“Areas, where there have been positive burglaries, have also seen an increase in criminal activity. We need to as a community take stock of what is happening around us, regardless of whether your area is affected or not, we are seeing areas targeted now which were never before” she said.

Bernadette advised residents to be security-conscious and to work closely with security companies and the police to fight crime by reporting suspicious activity such as unknown vehicles or individuals loitering in the neighbourhood.

“We urge both residents and business owners in Port Elizabeth, Uitenhage and Despatch to be vigilant as we head towards the peak of the COVID-19 infection rate,” she said.

Related Posts

Weekend of Armed Robberies and Breakings in Port Elizabeth

Port Elizabeth – Atlas Security responded to a total of 32 incidents during a busy weekend, with Saturday (28 September…

01 Oct 2019
crime jeffreys bay
Dont become a victim of driveway robberies

Criminals can be very brazen in South Africa and even follow potential victims to their homes and try rob them…

09 Jan 2020
crime jeffreys bay
Police arrest house robber

A house robbery was thwarted yesterday morning in Port Elizabeth when the home owner overpowered an intruder and then called…

12 Jan 2017
Two suspects found guilty of murdering Port Elizabeth woman

The two accused arrested for the murder of Anne Smit (86) were found guilty in the Port Elizabeth High court….

15 Feb 2020
Man murdered during Port Elizabeth home robbery

The Port Elizabeth police are hunting for suspects after the body of a 66-year old man from Kunene Park was…

11 Jan 2020
Petrol filling station staff urged to be vigilant

The South African Police are urging petrol filling station staff to be vigilant and alert when they notice suspicious persons…

13 Mar 2018
Elderly PE couple survive home invasion

An elderly couple has survived a harrowing ordeal on their small holding toll acres in Kragga Kamma, Port Elizabeth. Police…

30 Mar 2015
Spate of house robberies in Port Elizabeth over the weekend.

Over the past weekend three house robberies occurred in the western suburbs of Port Elizabeth. In Overbaakens, a 62-year woman…

29 Oct 2018
jeffreys bay crime humansdorp
Robbers strangle and cut woman’s finger in brutal PE house robbery

A 68 year woman is recovering from a traumatic attack after three armed men wearing balaclavas, entered her property by…

16 Aug 2019