Xbox Games to take you out of Space

Sometimes you might just want to escape from this word and drift away to space.

But, with so many gaming options that are available online, it is really hard to find the right game to do that for you. Therefore, this article is going to be giving you some of the best options that you can find to help give you the best out of space experience.

Rebel Galaxy Outlaw

This game will give you the western experience of space3 gaming. Rebel Galaxy Outlaw was released by Double Damage Games in 2019 and it comes with good ratings too.

The game will allow you to be able to manoeuvre into space and get to explore the different aspects of the galaxy.

The game also comes with 9 ships that you can customize according to how you want your space experience to be. And you can easily get access to the game at the Epic Games Store.

Kerbal Space Program

You can get the best space experience from this game on your Xbox One. And, from the name, you will enjoy the ride in space with your alien friends that are called Kerbals.

The Kerbal Space Program was released in 2011 and composed by Edu Castillo.

And, the best part is that the game also gets support from NASA, therefore the experience that you will be getting is close to real.

Everspace

90% of the players of this game have liked it so far, therefore, you might end up liking it to.

Everspace is a 3D game that was released back in 2014 and has ROCKFISH Games as the developers.

You can get to have your own battle experience from out of space in this one player game.