New Play Parks for Kouga communities

The first of 30 new play parks for the Kouga region will be installed at Jeffreys Bay next week.

Kouga Speaker, Hattingh Bornman, said the park, to be erected in C-Place, will be the first of 19 play parks funded through the Ward Development Fund (WDF).

The remaining parks, including the flagship park at Yellowwoods in Hankey, will be funded and installed by the municipality’s Community Services directorate.

“The installation of the first park will serve as a demo session for SMMEs,” Bornman said. “After the demo, the SMMEs will have the opportunity to submit quotations for the installation of the remaining parks.”

He said ward councillors had been invited to nominate three SMMEs from their wards as it was a WDF-funded project. The material for the parks was delivered this week. Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said the municipality was committed to supporting local business.

Article continues below...

“This is especially important now, with the COVID-19 lockdown having impacted severely on local businesses and the economy.”

He said ten local SMMEs were also currently being employed to erect temporary shelters in Hankey.

“We have further been reviewing Kouga’s supply-chain management policy to help ensure that the municipality can make use of local service providers, as far as is legally possible.”