Kouga Traffic Department open for longer hours

The opening hours of the Kouga Traffic Department in Humansdorp have been extended to help fast-track applications for the renewal of driving licences and motor vehicle registrations.

The offices will from today (20 July) be open to the public from 8am to 3pm, Mondays to Fridays, and from 8am to 1pm on Saturdays. The cashiers will close an hour earlier, at 2pm and 12 noon respectively.

Kouga Community Services Portfolio Councillor Daniel Benson said no new learner’s or driving licence applications could be considered as yet, as per the national directive.

“The focus is still on clearing the backlog that was created by the COVID-19 lockdown.”

He said the opening hours of the Traffic Department had initially been reduced so that staff could be rotated as part of the municipality’s COVID-19 safety precautions.

“We have reviewed this decision in light of the re-introduction of loadshedding, which will also influence how quickly the backlog can be cleared.

“It was, therefore, decided to extend the opening hours again so as to maximize the time available to assist motorists.”

Benson said all prescribed hygiene measures, disinfection controls and health protocols were in place at the registration offices and testing centres.

“Social distancing will be enforced at all times. It is, furthermore, mandatory for all visitors and staff to wear masks,” he said.

He said the satellite office at Hankey was also open but only for vehicle licensing and registrations.