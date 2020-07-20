Jeffreys Bay Police Station closed for decontamination

All residents serviced by the Jeffreys Bay Police Station are advised that the community service centre is temporarily closed due to a member/employee having tested positive for the COVID-19 at the station.

The Community Service Centre is operating from the conference room at the back of the station (corner of Jeffreys and Woltemade Streets).

Residents can contact 065 904 2661 or the Station Commander, Lt Col Kiviet on 072 579 4788 as Community Service Centre numbers are temporarily suspended.

The affected offices will be decontaminated and the community will be informed when they will be re-open.