fbpx

Jeffreys Bay remains on World Championship Surf Tour

Jeffreys Bay remains on World Championship Surf Tour
Jeffreys Bay Surfing 19 July 2020

The World Surf League has announced that the 2020 Championship Surf Tour has been officially cancelled due to the Coronavirus and that nest year’s Tour will begin in November 2020 in Maui, Hawaii for the women and in December in Oahu, Hawaii for the men.

This is subject to the approval of the State of Hawaii as well as effective protocols that allow for safe international travel.

The 2021 CT season will finish with ‘The WSL Finals,’ a new single-day World Title Event in September next year.

The Corona Open JBay will take place from 7 – 19 July 2021 which is great news for the tourism industry in Jeffreys Bay which has been hard hit by Covid-19 and has basically ground to a halt in South Africa’s surfing mecca.

The WSL Championship Tour will see key format changes.

The WSL Finals:

The men’s and women’s World Titles will be decided in a single-day event, ‘The WSL Finals’. The top five women and top five men following the 10-event CT season will battle for their respective titles in a new surf-off format at one of the world’s best waves.

Equal number of women’s and men’s CT events:

The 2021 CT will include 10 events each for both the women and the men, an equal number of events for the first time ever, with the women joining the men to surf at Teahupo’o, Tahiti, one of the world’s most iconic and demanding waves, for the first time since 2006.

Seasonality of the tour:

In addition to the redesign of the CT, the schedule will be updated to create distinct seasons between the CT and the Challenger Series (CS).

Starting in 2021, the CS will run from August through to December. The QS will run through to the end of June 2021 and determine who has qualified for the Challenger Series.

Points from QS events that were completed in 2020 will carry over into 2021.

2021 Championship Tour Season*:

* All events and dates subject to change due to applicable COVID-19 related restrictions, including global travel restrictions

Shiseido Maui Pro presented by ROXY: Maui, Hawaii
November 25 – December 6, 2020

Billabong Pipe Masters: Oahu, Hawaii
December 8 – 20, 2020

Article continues below...

MEO Pro Portugal: Peniche, Portugal
February 18 – 28, 2021

Corona Open Gold Coast presented by Billabong: Queensland, Australia
March 18 – 28, 2021

Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach: Victoria, Australia
April 1 – 11, 2021

Margaret River Pro: Western Australia, Australia
April 16 – 26, 2021

Oi Rio Pro presented by Corona: Saquarema, Brasil
May 20 – 29, 2021

Surf Ranch Pro: California, USA
June 10 – 13, 2021

Quiksilver Pro G-Land: Indonesia
June 20 – 29, 2021

Corona Open JBay: South Africa
July 7 – 19, 2021

Outerknown Tahiti Pro: Teahupo’o, Tahiti
August 26 – September 6, 2021

The WSL Finals: Location TBD
September 8 – 16, 2021

The Corona Open JBay forms part of the annual Jeffreys Bay Winterfest, a multi sport and entertainment festival that was also cancelled this year due to Covid-19.

Photo: Jordy Smith at Supertubes Jeffreys Bay: Photo: Joey Nel

Related Posts

Steven Sawyer Takes Runner-Up Spot at World Longboard Champs

Jeffreys Bay local Steven Sawyer finished runner-up to Brazilian Phil Rajzman in the final of the 2016 Jeep World Longboard…

12 Dec 2016
Have your say on Municipal Wards in Kouga

The Municipal Demarcation Board (MDB) has invited Kouga residents to give input on how the municipality’s wards should be configured….

01 Feb 2020
Big swell for Billabong Pro Tahiti

The Billabong Pro Tahiti will commence this Saturday, August 20, 2011, and there is some big swell being predicted for…

19 Aug 2011
Gigantic surf forces postponement Of JBU Supertrial

A monstrous, out of control south swell at Supertubes left the contest organisers of the JBU Supertrial Presented By RVCA no…

05 Jun 2015
Billabong Pro Junior held at perfect Seal Point

In perfect 4 foot pointbreak surf, Davey Brand won the Pro Junior Boys final against Dylan Lightfoot with two excellent…

03 Sep 2012
Jeffreys Bay author publishes first book

With greater awareness of psychology and of psychiatric services,it has become more common to hear about loved ones and friends…

16 Feb 2017
Marina Martinique homeowners re-elect the Board

Following the success of establishing Marina Martinique as the most sought after address in Jeffreys Bay, the entire Board of…

22 Dec 2011
Will Slater take his 5th Billabong Pro title?

  Kelly Slater the nine-time ASP World Champion and current ASP World No. 1, is having a run at winning…

09 Jul 2010
Photo of the day – Its a good day for the blues

With yet another swell hitting Jeffreys Bay this weekend, it seems the surf community is in for a great winter….

07 Mar 2017
main beach jeffreys bay
Great sport at first JBay Carnival

A skydiving Easter bunny, action-packed beach sports and kiddies fun galore will keep holiday-makers entertained at the first JBay Beach…

20 Apr 2019
JBay Winterfest a total success

From perfect waves on the final day of the JBay Open, which saw Mick Fanning use all his experience to…

18 Aug 2014
Kai wins SA Champs title in JBay

Kai Woolf crowned ‘Surfer of the Contest’ at Hurley SA Junior Champs in Jeffreys Bay. Western Province claimed the coveted…

30 Sep 2013
Electric Car wins local students R 40 000 bursary each

  Gregory Franck and Fourie Van Der Westhuizen (both Nico Malan students) were declared winners in an engineering competition to design…

01 Aug 2010
The Earth

  How dare they Those who I sustain Hold me such a bane[picapp align=”right” wrap=”false” link=”term=earth+from+space&iid=8610689″ src=”https://view4.picapp.com/pictures.photo/image/8610689/images-from-nasa-solar/images-from-nasa-solar.jpg?size=500&imageId=8610689″ width=”200″ height=”200″ /]…

23 Sep 2010
GLA netbal seison maak klaar

Ter afsluiting van die netbalseisoen het Global Leadership Academy se spanne voor verlede week ‘n paar tuis wedstryde geniet. Verlede…

14 Sep 2012