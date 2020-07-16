Eastern Cape Health MEC tries to shift blame for ‘Scooter Scandal’

The Eastern Cape Health MEC, Sindiswa Gomba, has once again tried to shift the blame for her own and her Department’s failings, going as far as blaming apartheid for the “Scooter Scandal”.

The Scooter project was launched by Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize in June, who said, “These multi-purpose units are extremely versatile and can tranport patients or deliver medication in rural communities.”

At the time the Democratic Alliance called the project “delusional,”

In addition to the “Scooter Scandal”, the MEC and her Department have overseen the following horrors in the province’s health sector:

Hospitals in the province have not received enough personal protective equipment (PPE):

