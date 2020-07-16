Eastern Cape Health MEC tries to shift blame for ‘Scooter Scandal’

The Eastern Cape Health MEC, Sindiswa Gomba, has once again tried to shift the blame for her own and her Department’s failings, going as far as blaming apartheid for the “Scooter Scandal”.
The Scooter project was launched by Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize in June, who said, “These multi-purpose units are extremely versatile and can tranport patients or deliver medication in rural communities.”
At the time the Democratic Alliance called the project “delusional,”
In addition to the “Scooter Scandal”, the MEC and her Department have overseen the following horrors in the province’s health sector:
Hospitals in the province have not received enough personal protective equipment (PPE):
- PPE that have been delivered are of a substandard quality;
- The province only has one filed hospital which was donated by the private sector, not a single one has been established by the Department;
- Hospitals are filthy and doctors and other health care workers are forced to wash linen at home;
- Rats run there freely;
- Blood and human waste line the corridors along with suffering people;
- Mothers and babies die due to staff shortages and lack of resources; and
- Covid-19 patients are left to suffer alone in the callous conditions of the province’s health facilities.
“There is no dignity at Eastern Cape health facilities and the Covid-19 pandemic has exposed the extreme shortcoming of the MEC and her Department.
Health care workers in hospitals face incredible challenges every day when they go to work, even as they put their lives on the line in order to try and save others.
They need support from the Health Department, but they only ever get excuses,” said Lindy Wilson, the DA Shadow Deputy Minister of Health.