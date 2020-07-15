Former Municipal official arrested for corruption

The Hawks have served a former Mossel Bay Municipal official and his accomplice with summonses to appear in court for alleged fraud and corruption.

The suspects both aged 55-year-old were arrested on the 25 and 26 June respectively.

It is alleged between May and December 2016 the former Street and Storm Water Department Manager colluded with a service provider and authorised an undue payment for work that was never done.

The said company was awarded a tender to fix potholes as well as drainage systems. However, a probe by the Hawks established that they underquoted to gain competitive advantage over other bidders.

It was also found that the company was allegedly paid over R1.6 million for bogus work.

The duo will appear at Mossel Bay Regional Court on the 06 August 2020.