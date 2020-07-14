131 Coronavirus cases in Jeffreys Bay

Kouga Municipality has developed as a hotspot in the wider district with 695 Covid-19 cases according to the Department of Health.

Makana Municipality (Grahamstown) is next with 620 cases with the Sundays River Municipality also a hotspot with 534 cases as at 12 July 2020.

Humansdorp remains the town that has recorded the most Covid-19 cases in Kouga with 243.

There has been 150 recoveries and one death in Humansdorp.

Jeffreys Bay has 131 cases with 68 still active, 62 recoveries and one death.

Patensie has 119 cases, Hankey 110, Loerie 72, St Francis Bay 11, Thornhill eight and Oyster Bay has one case.

As at 13 July 2020, a cumulative total of 287 796 confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa have been reported of which 52 058 are in the Eastern Cape.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 194 624 with a further 93 Covid-19 related deaths- 6 from KwaZulu- Natal, 11 from Mpumalanga, 16 from the Free State, 37 from Western Cape and 23 from Eastern Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 4 172.

The number of recoveries is 138 241, which translates to a recovery rate of 48 %