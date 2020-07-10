Nearly 60 million people in South Africa

Stats SA has estimated that the population os South Africa is 59,62 million people.

Approximately 51,1% (approximately 30,5 million) of the population is female while Gauteng still comprises the largest share of the South African population, with approximately 15,5 million people (26,0%) living in this province.

KwaZulu-Natal is the province with the second largest population, with an estimated 11,5 million people (19,3%) living in this province.

With a population of approximately 1,29 million people (2,2%), Northern Cape remains the province with the smallest share of the South African population.

About 28,6% of the population is aged younger than 15 years and approximately 9,1% (5,4 million) is 60 years or older.

Of those younger than 15 years of age, the majority reside in KwaZulu-Natal (21,8%) and Gauteng (21,4%). Of the elderly (those aged 60 years and older), the highest percentage 24,1% (1,31 million) reside in Gauteng.

The proportion of elderly persons aged 60 and older is increasing over time.

Migration is an important demographic process, as it shapes the age structure and distribution of the provincial population. For the period 2016–2021, Gauteng and Western Cape are estimated to experience the largest inflow of migrants of approximately, 1 553 162 and 468 568 respectively.

Life expectancy at birth for 2020 is estimated at 62,5 years for males and 68,5 years for females.

The infant mortality rate for 2020 is estimated at 23,6 per 1 000 live births.

The estimated overall HIV prevalence rate is approximately 13,0% among the South African population.

The total number of people living with HIV is estimated at approximately 7,8 million in 2020. For adults aged 15–49 years, an estimated 18,7% of the population is HIV positive.