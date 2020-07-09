SA Weather Office issues warning for Kouga

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) has warned of strong to gale force winds over parts of the Eastern Cape province from Thursday to Sunday.

Kouga is one of the areas which may be affected.

A spokesperson for the weather office Garth Sampson says they have officially issued an “Alert 5 warning”, which means that there is a significant chance of formal and informal structures being damaged by the winds, as well as temporary structures.

He says a cold front will make landfall on Thursday and the gale force winds are expected in places over the interior with an average wind speed of between 55-65km/h with gusts expected to reach at least 80km/h.

The wind will likely affect the Sarah Baartman District, Chris Hani and Joe Gqabi District, as well the Nxuba and Nkonkobe Local Municipalities on Thursday.

Large areas of runaway fires are also expected.

The Weather Service also said that communication and power services could be interrupted.

There could also be travelling delays due to fallen trees as a result of the winds.

Photo: Joey Nel