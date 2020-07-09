Extra Rates rebate for pensioners in Kouga

Pensioners who own property in Kouga can now apply for extra rates rebates if their combined monthly household income is R15 000 or less.

The rebates were approved by the Kouga Council at a recent meeting.

Application forms are available on the municipal website (follow the link).

Completed forms must be emailed to [email protected] or submitted to the Revenue section at the municipal offices in Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp, Hankey and St Francis Bay.

There is no deadline – this will be an ongoing process.

Here is the link: www.kouga.gov.za/documentlibrary/application-form-pensioners-rates-rebate