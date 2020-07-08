fbpx

Water Drive off to a great start

Water Drive off to a great start
Jeffreys Bay 8 July 2020

The water drive for Hankey and Patensie got off to a great start with residents and businesses coming on board to support the communities of Hankey and Patensie as they head towards the annual “dry period” from 11 – 26 July.

Hankey and Patensie depend on the Kouga Dam for water, which they receive via the canals. The level of the dam has dropped to below 7%.

In addition, the annual “dry period” – when the supply is turned off for the Gamtoos Irrigation Board to do essential maintenance to the canals – has been scheduled for 11 to 26 July.

“A special thank you to Afri Save for donating 20 000 litres of water over the weekend to fill up tanks at the informal settlement Stofwolk in Hankey, as well as to Pick n Pay and Just Water for the bulk donations of 5l bottles of water,” said Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks.

Drop off points for water are:

Jeffreys Bay:

Article continues below...

Pick n Pay – Fountains Mall
Spar
Oasis Water
Vida Water
Crystal Clear

St Francis Bay:

Spar

Humansdorp:

Fire Station

Related Posts

Water campaign launched in Gamtoos Valley

Kouga Municipality has launched a door-to-door campaign in the Gamtoos Valley area to complement its drought-mitigation efforts. Twenty temporary staffers…

04 Sep 2018
Waste sites in Kouga expanded and improved

“An area where we are particularly proud of the progress we have made, is waste management and cleansing.” So said…

20 Mar 2019
Market Day at Wagondrift on 27 October

The Evangelies-Gereformeerde Kerk is  holding their yearly Market day at  Wagondrift on 27 October 2018. The venue is en route…

06 Oct 2018
Patensie wins Eastern Cape Kwêla Town of the Year

A second Kouga town is in the running for the coveted Kwêla Town of the Year title. Patensie was named…

17 Apr 2019
Housing meeting to take place in Hankey

A public meeting will be held in Hankey this October to give the community a progress report on the local…

29 Sep 2019
Food, craft markets for Jeffreys Bay and Hankey

Two mini fresh food and craft markets are planned by Kouga Municipality for Hankey and Jeffreys Bay to help boost…

06 Dec 2018
Gamtoos Valley in crises as Day Zero looms

The taps will run dry in Hankey and Patensie in less than two months time with the Kouga Dam at…

26 Jan 2018
Day Zero looms closer in Kouga

As water usage at Hankey and Patensie remain dangerously high, Kouga Municipality has renewed its call on residents to cut…

26 Jul 2018
Increased water allocation for Gamtoos farmers

Water restrictions have been eased in the Gamtoos Valley which means that the 200 odd farmers will have 85 %…

26 Jun 2019
Monument vandalised in Hankey

The Saartjie Baartman monument  in Hankey was vandalised over the weekend when paint was thrown over it. No arrests were made…

28 Apr 2015
Local riders excel in the The “Orange Giant”

A Motor Cross race was held near Patensie and a number of Jeffreys Bay riders won their respective divisions. The…

23 Aug 2010
gamtoos valley joey nel
Vote for Patensie as Town of the Year

A second Kouga town is in the running for the coveted Kwêla Town of the Year title. Patensie, the heart…

08 Mar 2019
32 Coronavirus cases in Kouga: 13 Active and 19 recoveries

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Kouga region has increased to 32, according to the latest report from…

11 Jun 2020
Pavements vandalized in Humansdorp

Mindless vandalism is jeopardizing Kouga Municipality’s efforts to build sidewalks near the Point in Arcadia, Humansdorp. The newly-cast sidewalks have…

29 Jun 2019
Entabeni named top citrus producer

Local citrus farm and BEE project of the Patensie Co-op, Entabeni was awarded with the Top Producer Award of oranges…

11 Sep 2017