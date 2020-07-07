New boreholes causing discoloured water in Jeffreys Bay

New boreholes are being brought online in Jeffreys Bay as part of the R 151 million project funded by National Treasury.

This may lead to a discolouration of the water supply to sections of the town although the water does still comply with the required health standards.

The discolouration should reduce gradually over the next two weeks.

Article continues below...

The new boreholes will make Jeffreys Bay less reliant on water from the Churchill Dam.

Our sincere apologies for any inconvenience to residents in the meantime said the Kouga Municipality on Facebook.