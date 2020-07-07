fbpx

New boreholes causing discoloured water in Jeffreys Bay

New boreholes causing discoloured water in Jeffreys Bay
Jeffreys Bay 7 July 2020

New boreholes are being brought online in Jeffreys Bay as part of the R 151 million project funded by National Treasury.

This may lead to a discolouration of the water supply to sections of the town although the water does still comply with the required health standards.

The discolouration should reduce gradually over the next two weeks.

Article continues below...

The new boreholes will make Jeffreys Bay less reliant on water from the Churchill Dam.

Our sincere apologies for any inconvenience to residents in the meantime said the Kouga Municipality on Facebook.

Related Posts

Jeffreys Bay to break its dependency on dam water

The Kouga region must break free from its reliance on the official storage dams if water security is to be…

18 Mar 2019
Residents and tourists urged to save more water

Jeffreys Bay – 50 litres per person per day. That’s how much water Kouga residents and guests have been urged…

11 Dec 2019
Ongoing drought in Eastern Cape a priority for Government

The South African Government is working to alleviate the impact of the ongoing drought in pockets of the country. In…

06 Jan 2020