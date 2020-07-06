fbpx

422 Coronavirus cases in Kouga

Jeffreys Bay 6 July 2020

The number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa continues to surge with the number now standing at 196 750 with 93 315 recoveries and  3 199 deaths reported.

There were 8 773 new cases as at 5 July 2020.

Kouga has also been impacted and there is 422 cases in the Municipality with 227 cases still active.

Humansdorp remains the hotspot with 140 cases, with Patensie having 77 cases.

Jeffreys Bay has 71 cases and Hankey has 66 cases with Loerie reporting 56 cases.

St Francis Bay has six cases with Thornhill on five cases according to the Department of Health.

“While we’re near 200,000 cases nationally, we know it’s under-reported. Testing restrictions and backlogs persist and our positivity rate is over 23%.

That is 1 in 4 tests come back positive when a healthy amount of testing should return less than 1 in 10, said analyst Kuben Nair.

“At current testing rates, we are likely to grow from 200K to 750-800,000 cases by end of this month. By tomorrow we’ll surpass Germany into 15th highest in the world and by end of the month be firmly in the top 10 of most affected countries.

Already we are 5th highest in active cases behind US, Brazil, India and Russia. Though mercifully our deaths are “low” for now.

173 is a record number of deaths in a day for us, but we’re 24th in the world in total deaths and our apparent fatality rate of cases is three times lower than the global average,” added Nair.

 

Article continues below…

