Water Drive for Hankey and Patensie

Jeffreys Bay 5 July 2020

The Kouga Municipality is collecting bottled water for residents from Hankey and Patensie.

The Kouga Dam, which supplies the towns with water, is almost dry.

In addition, the annual dry period – when the water supply is shut down for essential maintenance to the canal system – will be taking place from 11 to 26 July.

Water tanks have been installed and the municipality will be trucking in water to the towns, but the need is great.

“We would, therefore, like to call on all residents and businesses to help us ensure that the affected communities have access to water.

You can do so by donating a bottle of water and dropping it off at any of the collection points in Jeffreys Bay or Humansdorp, as well as at the St Francis Spar,” said Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks.

