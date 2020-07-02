fbpx

Revenue Department closed for decontamination

Jeffreys Bay 2 July 2020

The Revenue section , including the cashiers, at the main municipal office in Da Gama Road, Jeffreys Bay, will be closed for decontamination today (2 July) and will re-open on Friday.

The remainder of the building will be open.

The Hankey Fire Station will be closed for the next week due to COVID-19.

Fire services will in the interim be rendered from the Humansdorp Fire Station.

The public can still reach the Fire Department on the emergency number 042 291 0250 or on 042 2002200.

Should they not be able to get through on these numbers, they can phone 081 367 8557.

