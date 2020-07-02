Revenue Department closed for decontamination

The Revenue section , including the cashiers, at the main municipal office in Da Gama Road, Jeffreys Bay, will be closed for decontamination today (2 July) and will re-open on Friday.

The remainder of the building will be open.

The Hankey Fire Station will be closed for the next week due to COVID-19.

Fire services will in the interim be rendered from the Humansdorp Fire Station.

