Photo of the day – Seekoei River flamingos

Jeffreys Bay Photo's 2 July 2020

There has been increased bird activity at the Seekoei River since the Kouga Municipality introduced an estuary management plan that facilitates the artificial opening of the mouth when salinity levels reach a certain level.

The recent manual opening of the Seekoei River Mouth has seen the levels of the estuary rise significantly and there is a flock of flamingoes that has been enjoying the tranquility of the nature reserve.

Local photographer Clive Wright took this image of the flamingoes at the Seekoei River.

“Interestingly there are Greater and Lesser flamingos present in the group,” said Wright.

The 66 hectare Seekoei River Nature Reserve consists of coastal thicket and patches of fynbos. Wildlife includes bushbuck, grysbok, blue duiker, bush pig, porcupine, caracal, yellow and grey mongoose, and more.

About 120 different bird species have been identified in the Seekoei Nature Reserve, including fish eagles, flamingos and red knobbed coots.

Hiking trails and a bird hide where one can watch the birds in the estuary are popular with nature lovers.

