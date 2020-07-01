fbpx

GDP falls by 2 % in South Africa

GDP falls by 2 % in South Africa
South Africa 1 July 2020

The South African economy recorded its third consecutive quarter of economic decline, falling by 2 %in the first quarter of 2020.

This followed a contraction of -1.4 % and -0.8 % in the fourth and third quarters of 2019, respectively.

The results cover the period 1 January 2020 to 31 March 2020, which includes the beginning of the Covid-19 lockdown in South Africa.

Mining and manufacturing were the most significant contributors to the economy’s poor performance in the first quarter.

Mining activity slowed by 21,5%, the biggest slump in six years.

Iron ore, manganese and chromium were the biggest drags on mining growth, offsetting positive gains made by coal, diamonds and platinum group metals.

Economic activity in the manufacturing industry decreased by 8,5%, its third consecutive quarter of negative growth. The contraction was mainly due to decreases in the production of petroleum products, metals and machinery, and transport equipment.

Lower demand and maintenance stoppages contributed to the industry’s poor showing in the first quarter.

Softer demand for electricity and water pulled the electricity, gas and water supply industry down by 5,6%.

Article continues below...

Construction registered its 7th consecutive quarter of economic decline, slipping by 4,7%. This was due to decreased activity relating to construction works as well as the construction of residential and non-residential buildings.

With the exception of retail, all other activities in the trade industry (food and beverages, wholesale, motor trade, and accommodation) recorded a decline in economic activity. Overall, the industry shrank by 1,2% in the first quarter.

Five industries made a positive contribution to GDP growth. Both personal services and transport and communications grew by 0,5%.

Government activity edged up by 1,0%, partly the result of an increase in employment within provincial government and higher education institutions. The finance industry expanded by 3,7%.

The agriculture industry recorded a particularly good quarter. A rise in the production of field crops, horticultural products and animal products boosted activity by 27,8%.

This was underpinned by favourable weather conditions and a rise in agricultural exports.

Consumer spending remained positive in the first quarter, with household consumption expenditure increasing by 0,7%.

Households spent more on food and non-alcoholic beverages and household furniture and equipment, but held back on clothing, transport and restaurants. Spending on clothing and footwear decreased by 8,1%.

Related Posts

No records exist for about 50% of African children

There are no records of the existence for approximately half of all the children on the African continent. The births…

05 Sep 2012
R 163 million spend on SA Army in CAR deployment

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, revealed in a reply to a parliamentary question, that R 163…

12 Jun 2013
Pravin Gordhan
Is our banking system safe?

The Democratic Alliance has called on Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to mandate a Reserve Bank investigation into the setting of…

10 Jul 2012
New minimum wage for farmworkers

The new minimum wage for farmworkers for the next three years has been pegged at R105 per day, the Minister…

05 Feb 2013
South Africa has a new hero

What a goal it was that opened up the 2010 FIFA soccer World Cup. And just to put the cherry…

13 Jun 2010
Repo rate cut by 50 basis points

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has cut the Repurchase (repo) rate by 50 basis points. Effective today 22 May…

22 May 2020
Stop the Secrecy Bill now!

South Africa stands at a vital crossroads in the country’s history. South Africans are at a point where we need…

18 Mar 2012
Arnold Schwarzenegger attacked at event in South Africa

Legendary bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger was attacked and drop kicked at the Arnold Classic Africa competition in Johannesburg yesterday (18 May…

19 May 2019
The Chokka is biting

2011 has got off to a flying start for the Squid industry in the region with reports of good catches…

12 Jan 2011
Where will you be on 22 June?

The World Cup party started in style with host nation South Africa looking the part as they took the game…

21 Jun 2010
Enterprise polony fingered as Listeriosis culprit

Polony from the Enterprise factory in Polokwane, Limpopo, has been fingered as the culprit behind the Listeriosis outbreak in the…

05 Mar 2018
Is Zuma’s nuclear gamble still in play?

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s Medium Term Budget Policy Statement last week had one simple message: we are drowning in debt….

01 Nov 2017
Create inclusive societies to attain growth: Manuel

In order for development to take place, Africa has to create more equitable, inclusive societies, says National Planning Minister Trevor…

18 Sep 2012
Investigate Gupta’s use of Waterkloof airport

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s, statement confirming that the Jet Airways Airbus A300-200, transporting guests to…

06 May 2013
Study reveals COVID-19 perceptions in SA

While many South Africans know a great deal about COVID-19, the majority still believe they are at low risk of…

27 Apr 2020