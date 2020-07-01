EMS in Humandorp and surrounds closed due to Covid-19

The EMS ambulance bases at Humansdorp, Kareedouw and Joubertina have been closed temporarily after staff members at the Humansdorp office tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a report tabled to the Kouga COVID-19 Joint Operations Committee (JOC), arrangements are in place for private ambulance services to transport patients in the interim.

Residents with medical emergencies can phone the following numbers should they require an ambulance:

* Humansdorp Hospital: 042 200 4200

* From a landline : 0800 032 364

* From a cell phone: 112

All three bases, including the vehicles, are being decontaminated.

Further staff test results are being awaited, following which a decision will be made regarding the re-opening of the bases.