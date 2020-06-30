fbpx

Keeping the grass short and the economy growing in Kouga

Keeping the grass short and the economy growing in Kouga
Jeffreys Bay Uncategorized 30 June 2020

Kouga Municipality is doubling up its efforts to keep grassy public areas neat and trim.

Twenty industrial lawn mowers, 38 brush-cutters and 12 grass-blowers were delivered to the municipality last week.

Kouga Community Services Portfolio Councillor Daniel Benson said the equipment, procured at a cost of almost R750 000, would strengthen the municipality’s efforts to keep town entrances and sidewalks clean and attractive.

“It will also improve the maintenance of public facilities such as sportsfield, cemeteries, community halls and caravan parks, as well as the lawns at municipal buildings.”

He commended the municipality’s Parks and Public Amenities section for the good work they have been doing to keep grassy areas neat despite the constraints they faced.

Article continues below...

“They also assist schools and crèches to keep their premises tidy and safe for Kouga’s youngest residents.

“This purchase more than doubles their arsenal of equipment, which will allow them to do even more in their pursuit of service excellence.”
He said regular grass-cutting not only boosted public health but also had the potential to help grow the economy.

“Investors are drawn to areas that are well looked after. That was one of the reasons the Keep Kouga Clean campaign was launched and we are pleased to be taking it another step forward,” he said.

Related Posts

We demand service delivery say JBay residents

About 350 people from Jeffreys Bay and St Francis Bay marched onto the Kouga Municipal building yesterday morning as tensions…

13 Sep 2012
Pot holes in J'Bay roads

There are some serious pot holes in the roads of Jeffreys Bay following the heavy rains over the past month….

04 Jul 2011
Kouga is the worst Municipality in the Eastern Cape

The ability of many municipalities to deliver services to taxpayers and maintain their infrastructure continues to fall. The latest municipal…

01 Jul 2013
Kouga Municipality creates indigenous garden

Kouga Municipality has gone indigenous to celebrate the arrival of Spring. The garden at the municipality’s Jeffreys Bay headquarters received…

08 Sep 2016
Shock R46 million water bill for Kouga

The newly-elected Kouga Council has been shocked to find that the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro has issued it with a…

25 Nov 2016
jbay winterfest corona ooen jbay
Jeffreys Bay prepares for the annual Winterfest and JBay Open

With the JBay Winterfest and the Corona JBay Open just over a month away, there is much work being done…

31 May 2019
marina martinique jeffreys bay
Kouga residents encouraged to register for email account option

Ratepayers are encouraged to register on Kouga Municipality’s website to receive their municipal accounts via email. Kouga Finance Portfolio Councillor,…

21 Jun 2020
And still the sewage flows

A broken pump at the Koraal Street pump station is what the municipality is blaming for the sewage spills that…

23 Jun 2011
Hankey residents advised to boil their drinking water

The Gamtoos Irrigation Board is busy fixing the canal system that supplies water to Hankey. The repairs are expected to…

21 Jul 2012
Cash Flow crisis in J’Bay Municipality

A major cash flow crisis exists in the Kouga Municipality (which includes Jeffreys Bay, St Francis Bay and Humansdorp). The…

19 Jun 2011
power failure jeffreys bay, jeffreys bay
Power cuts in Wavecrest

The Kouga municipality will continue its maintenance work on the substation in Wavecrest today (12 September). If the weather is…

12 Sep 2012
Media Monitoring Tender for Kouga Municipality

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108) DIRECTORATE: CORPORATE SERVICES NOTICE 187/2019 MEDIA MONITORING SERVICES Prospective Service Providers are hereby invited to submit…

16 Oct 2019
Over 1800 title deeds handed out in Kouga

Hankey was the final stop for the first leg of Kouga Municipality’s community outreach programme of issuing title deeds to…

13 Oct 2018
Local state of disaster to be declared

Statement by Kouga Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen: The Kouga Council will be holding a special meeting at the Council…

12 Jun 2017
R 483 million budget passed by Kouga Council

Residents can brace themselves for hefty increases in the cost of living following a Council meeting on Thursday where an…

25 Jun 2011