Humansdorp Traffic Department closed for decontamination

The Kouga Traffic Department in Humansdorp is expected to resume operations on the 6th of July after decontamination.

The Traffic Department was closed for deep cleansing on Friday due to possible Covid-19 contamination.

“Residents who had appointments for licence renewals next week will be contacted to reschedule,” the Kouga Local Municipality said.

“Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience.”

Humansdorp is a hot spot for Covid-19 infections, while Loerie is also experiencing a spike in positive cases.

The cumulative number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in South Africa is 144 264 as at 29 June 2020.

The total deaths in South Africa is 2 529 with a mortality rate of 1.8 %.

The number of recoveries is 70 614, which translates to a recovery rate of 48.9 %.