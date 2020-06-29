fbpx

Poachers arrested in possession of abalone in Port Elizabeth

Eastern Cape 29 June 2020

Two suspects aged 25 and 37 are expected to make their first court appearance today to face a charge of possession of illegal abalone valued at R173 400.

It is alleged that three suspicious men were spotted by security officials from Dark Water Ops whilst they were patrolling along Marine Drive near Humewood on Friday, 26 June 2020.

When approached, one of the suspects escaped in a vehicle whist the other two were arrested.

Two waste bags of full of abalone were allegedly found at the spot where the trio were spotted.

The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team in Port Elizabeth has been tasked to further investigate the matter and a possible abalone syndicate operating in the area.

