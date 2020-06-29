Best Music TV Shows

Music is one thing that joins people from everywhere and as each song is sung, a different story is told. We see how music helps to tell the story of victors in online casino games as well the story of life in various TV shows.

That being said, allow us to look at some of the best TV shows that show you what the life of a musician is really about.

Although some of these shows may seem to have a storyline that seems a bit too farfetched there are much closer to the truth that you think.

Glee 2009 – 2015

Glee was one of the best music shows of all time. Despite the fact that the show is about high school children and various musical competitions, it is still one that you have to watch if you love music.

Nashville, 2012 -2018

From 2012 to 2018, Nashville gave us one hell of a ride. In Nashville, we see how it out with the old and in with the new. However, that does mean that the old will stay down and quietly accept defeat.

Nashville follows the demise of a once sort after country musician and how a rookie rises to replace her. And we said earlier, despite the fact that she is no longer famous, that does not mean you can just take her place.

Soul Train, 1971 – 2006

This was one of the longest music shows of all tome. Soul Train aired from 1971 to 2006 that is 35 good years. And in those 35 years, viewers were graced with 39 amazing seasons.

Article continues below...

If you love soul music, then this is definitely the show that you should watch. The music resonates very well with online slots at www.usrealmoney-casinos.com in the U.S.

Empire, 2015 – 2020

Empire follows the lives of Lucious and Cookie Lyon as they do what they can to make sure music and their love never dies.

This show revolves around the lies and deceit that artist face in the music industry.

We also get to see betrayal on another level. However, in the end we see the glorious triumph of love, music and family.

Photo: By gdcgraphics, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=5191643