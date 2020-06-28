fbpx

Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Kouga

Jeffreys Bay 28 June 2020

Loerie has developed as the Covid-19 hotspot in Kouga with 46 cases as at 25 June 2020.

There have been 24  confirmed cases in Jeffreys Bay, while outbreaks in Humansdorp have seen 13 cases in the town itself and 28 cases in Kwanomza alone.

“A total of 220 cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Kouga with 60 recoveries and sadly two deaths with 158 active cases throughout the Municipality,” said Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks.

A total of 74 New cases were reported between 22-25th June 2020.

Allocation per town and some broken down into suburbs:

Arcadia x 4
Boskloof x 2
Graslaagte x 1
Hankey x 17
Humansdorp x 13
Jeffreys Bay x 24
Kabeljous x 1
Kruisfontein x 2
Kwanomzamo x 28
Loerie x 46
Longmore x 1
Moerasriver x 2
Oysterbay x 2
Patensie x 15

Isolation:

Humansdorp Hotel Boutique x 17
Kraaltjie BB x 4
Nelson Mandela Stadium x 17

