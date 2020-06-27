fbpx

Bid: Bulk Infrastructure work and Electrification of 200 houses at Kruisfontein in Humansdorp

Jeffreys Bay 27 June 2020

Bid Number: 95/2020

Bid Description: BULK INFRASTRUCTURE WORK AND ELECTRIFICATION OF 200 HOUSES AT KRUISFONTEIN  IN HUMANSDORP

Name of Institution: KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY

Place where goods, works or services are required: KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY
Date Published:  26 JUNE 2020
Closing Date / Time:  27 JULY 2020 AT 12:00
Enquiries: MR. T. MADATT
Contact Person: MR. T. MADATT
Email: [email protected] and copy [email protected]
Telephone number: 0422002200
FAX Number: 0422008606

Where bid documents can be obtained:
Website: An electronic copy of the tender document will be available on E-Tender portal www.etender.gov.za or the municipal website www.kouga.gov.za as from Friday, 26 June 2020. After downloading the tender document from the website each prospective bidder, MUST email their contact details to [email protected] and copied to [email protected].

A non-mandatory virtual clarification session will be arranged for those that have shown interest, such request MUST be sent to [email protected]  and copied to [email protected] before 16h00(end of business), the 8 July 2020. Any tender document downloaded or invite received after the 16h00 on the 8 July 2020 will not be considered (A detail of this is in the tender document)

Physical Address: 33 DA GAMA ROAD, JEFFREYS BAY 6330
Where bids should be delivered: Completed documents in a sealed envelope endorsed “NOTICE NO: 95/2020:“ BULK INFRASTRUCTURE WORK AND ELECTRIFICATION OF 200 HOUSES AT KRUISFONTEIN IN HUMANSDORP (DOE WORK 2020/21): SPECIFICATION NO. G/10491/E, must be placed in the Tender Box 21 St Croix Street (back entrance) or 16 Woltemade Street (front entrance), Jeffrey’s Bay, Room 122 on or before MONDAY, 27 JULY 2020 at 12:00.

Physical Address: 21 St Croix Street (back entrance) or 16 Woltemade Street (front entrance), Jeffrey’s Bay, Room 122

Briefing Session
A compulsory / Optional briefing session will be held on:
Date: 9 JULY 2020
Time: 12:00
Venue: Humansdorp

Click here for tender documents

