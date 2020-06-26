SA water levels on the decline

South Africans have been encouraged to save water, as water resources and dam levels across the country, with the exception of the Western Cape, continue to decline consistently week-on-week.

“The national water storage of our combined dams has declined to 69.3% this week, from 69.3% last week,” the Department of Water and Sanitation said on Thursday.

This means that the country has 22 200.1 cubic metres of water is store, out of 32 012.2 cubic metres full capacity.

“Western Cape water levels have improved in recent weeks due to wet weather conditions experienced in winter.

To this end, the Western Cape provincial water storage is at 41.3% this week from 40.2% last week. The Cape Town Water Supply System with six dams is floating at 58.4% this week from 57.9% last week,” the department said.

In contrast, the Eastern Cape is battling to recover as the provincial water storage declined once more to a low 53.4% this week compared to 54% last week.

Article continues below...

The Algoa Water Supply System, with five dams supplying water to Nelson Mandela Bay and Kouga Municipality is hovering at 19% this week from 19.2% last week.

The Kouga Dam was at 7.51 % yesterday morning.

Amathole Water Supply with six dams supplying water to Buffalo City improved from 42.9% last week to 43.4% this week.

Photo: Clive Wright