Cape St Francis has evolved from a small surfing village to a lifestyle destination which supports a thriving community of young and old alike.

Many of the residents are surfers who lay claim to Seal Point as their home break while others simply enjoy the walks along the beach and surrounding nature reserve.

It is easy to enjoy the splendour on offer at Cape St Francis and local photographer Clive Wright captured this when he took a magnificent photo of the beach break at Cape St Francis.